22773 Lakeway Drive

Get ready to call it home! A charming modern 2 bedrooms/2 bath ground level condo located in the prestigious gated community of Diamond Bar Tennis Club. It has been remodeled with beautiful laminated wood flooring, white renovated countertops, recess lighting with dimmers, ceiling fan above your dining area, and renovated bathrooms. It has large open concept living room/dining room/kitchen area with partial high ceilings, fire place, surround system connections & private outdoor patio to enjoy light reading. Appliances include stove, and dishwasher along with brand new HVAC system for those hot summer days and cold winters. Two parking spaces included (Carport and a 1 Car Garage). Community amenities include 4 tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, 3 jacuzzis, walking trails, club house, and much more. Conveniently located close to Diamond Bar golf course, Target, Albertsons and many shops and restaurants. Easy access to 57 & 60 freeways.