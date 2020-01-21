All apartments in Diamond Bar
22761 Lakeway Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:25 PM

22761 Lakeway Drive

22761 Lakeway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22761 Lakeway Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
This condo is in the sought-after Diamond Bar Tennis Club! Located directly across the street from the Diamond Bar Golf Course, and adjacent to Sycamore Canyon Park, this beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium home comes with a fireplace, access to 3 swimming pools, golfing with membership and tennis courts. Close to shopping and the 60/57 freeways, the condo has been completely rehabbed and offers a washer and dryer along with refrigerator. A small pet is allowed with prior approval from the landlord. This property is downstairs, and there are lots of trees and beautifully landscaped grounds to enjoy. *Holiday special price good until January 15th! *. Call listing agent Andre Holley at (323) 448-6495 or email at holleyandre@gmail.com for more information. www.socalihomesales.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22761 Lakeway Drive have any available units?
22761 Lakeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22761 Lakeway Drive have?
Some of 22761 Lakeway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22761 Lakeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22761 Lakeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22761 Lakeway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22761 Lakeway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22761 Lakeway Drive offer parking?
No, 22761 Lakeway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22761 Lakeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22761 Lakeway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22761 Lakeway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22761 Lakeway Drive has a pool.
Does 22761 Lakeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 22761 Lakeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22761 Lakeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22761 Lakeway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22761 Lakeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22761 Lakeway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
