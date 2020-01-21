22761 Lakeway Drive

Amenities
This condo is in the sought-after Diamond Bar Tennis Club! Located directly across the street from the Diamond Bar Golf Course, and adjacent to Sycamore Canyon Park, this beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium home comes with a fireplace, access to 3 swimming pools, golfing with membership and tennis courts. Close to shopping and the 60/57 freeways, the condo has been completely rehabbed and offers a washer and dryer along with refrigerator. A small pet is allowed with prior approval from the landlord. This property is downstairs, and there are lots of trees and beautifully landscaped grounds to enjoy. *Holiday special price good until January 15th! *. Call listing agent Andre Holley at (323) 448-6495 or email at holleyandre@gmail.com for more information. www.socalihomesales.com