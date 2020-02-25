22373 Kicking Horse Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous, custom-built, Victorian-style estate located in the prestigious, gated community “The Country Estates”. Located on a hill with scenic, panoramic views, this estate includes a main house with 4 beds and 4 baths, a guest house with 1 bed and 1 bath, and a swimming pool. Beautiful marble-floored entryway with chandelier and curving staircase leading upstairs. Open plan design with two expansive family rooms, both with built-in fireplaces. One includes built-in shelves and double doors leading outside. An adjacent wet bar with custom, built-in shelves and storage and hanging lights. Secondary stairs sit nestled in the back, next to the gourmet kitchen. Beautiful upgraded kitchen has built-in appliances and kitchen island along with a circular eating area overlooking the backyard. Formal circular dining room with chandelier and windows for ample amounts of light. Enormous master bedroom upstairs with marble fireplace and balcony. Expansive master bathroom with walk-in closet, separate shower and bathtub, and dual sinks. An opened turret with a domed roof sits at the top of the house, perfect as a small gathering place. Guest house also features two stories, fireplace, and garage, with ample space for entertaining guests. Backyard has swimming pool and jacuzzi. Located in a peaceful and quiet cul-de-sac. Don’t miss the chance to see this unique home! MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT TO LEASE & INCLUDES GUEST HOUSE IN BACKYARD.