2203 Dublin Lane

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Located in the award winning Walnut Valley Unified School District. Laminate wood and Tile flooring, Granite countertop in kitchen and all the bathrooms.

This townhome offers 3 bedrooms with 2 master suites (one downstairs and one upstairs with a den). This property is well located with hillside view away from the street. There is a small frontyard greenbelt and small backyard. 2 car attached garage with many additional parking spaces nearby for your guests. Tennis court. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Close to schools, shopping, and freeways. Approximately 1,720 square feet.

Walnut Valley Unified School District:

Evergreen Elementary School

Chaparral Middle School

Diamond Bar High School