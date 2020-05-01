All apartments in Diamond Bar
Diamond Bar, CA
2203 Dublin Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

2203 Dublin Lane

2203 Dublin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Dublin Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
tennis court
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Located in the award winning Walnut Valley Unified School District. Laminate wood and Tile flooring, Granite countertop in kitchen and all the bathrooms.
This townhome offers 3 bedrooms with 2 master suites (one downstairs and one upstairs with a den). This property is well located with hillside view away from the street. There is a small frontyard greenbelt and small backyard. 2 car attached garage with many additional parking spaces nearby for your guests. Tennis court. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Close to schools, shopping, and freeways. Approximately 1,720 square feet.
Walnut Valley Unified School District:
Evergreen Elementary School
Chaparral Middle School
Diamond Bar High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Dublin Lane have any available units?
2203 Dublin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 2203 Dublin Lane have?
Some of 2203 Dublin Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Dublin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Dublin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Dublin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Dublin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2203 Dublin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Dublin Lane offers parking.
Does 2203 Dublin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Dublin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Dublin Lane have a pool?
No, 2203 Dublin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Dublin Lane have accessible units?
No, 2203 Dublin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Dublin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 Dublin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 Dublin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 Dublin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

