2203 Dublin Lane

Amenities
Located in the award winning Walnut Valley Unified School District. Laminate wood and Tile flooring, Granite countertop in kitchen and all the bathrooms.
This townhome offers 3 bedrooms with 2 master suites (one downstairs and one upstairs with a den). This property is well located with hillside view away from the street. There is a small frontyard greenbelt and small backyard. 2 car attached garage with many additional parking spaces nearby for your guests. Tennis court. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Close to schools, shopping, and freeways. Approximately 1,720 square feet.
Walnut Valley Unified School District:
Evergreen Elementary School
Chaparral Middle School
Diamond Bar High School