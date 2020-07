Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful two- story town home situated in a quiet neighborhood with an Award Winning Walnut school district! 3 rooms

plus 1 1/2 baths. Walking distance to Diamond Bar High School! Minutes to supermarkets, bank, post office, restaurants and schools. Easy access to free way #57/60. Upgraded open kitchen and wood flooring throughout. Individual laundry room downstairs. All rooms up and attached 2-car garage. Community pool available.