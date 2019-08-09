All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated August 9 2019

21680 Laurelrim Drive

21680 Laurelrim Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21680 Laurelrim Dr, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable Diamond Crest Townhome in the prestigious Walnut School District. Spacious living room, airy kitchen with large eating area. Master bedroom with sitting area and cozy fireplace. Large deck in second floor, 2 car attached garage, central air and heating. Great location, close to schools, shopping and easy freeway access. Tenants to pay all utilities. Total move in $4275 (first month rent $1975 + sec deposit $2300). Please provide application, credit report and proof of income. Sorry, no pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21680 Laurelrim Drive have any available units?
21680 Laurelrim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 21680 Laurelrim Drive have?
Some of 21680 Laurelrim Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21680 Laurelrim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21680 Laurelrim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21680 Laurelrim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21680 Laurelrim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 21680 Laurelrim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21680 Laurelrim Drive offers parking.
Does 21680 Laurelrim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21680 Laurelrim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21680 Laurelrim Drive have a pool?
No, 21680 Laurelrim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21680 Laurelrim Drive have accessible units?
No, 21680 Laurelrim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21680 Laurelrim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21680 Laurelrim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21680 Laurelrim Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21680 Laurelrim Drive has units with air conditioning.
