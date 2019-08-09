21680 Laurelrim Drive

Amenities

Desirable Diamond Crest Townhome in the prestigious Walnut School District. Spacious living room, airy kitchen with large eating area. Master bedroom with sitting area and cozy fireplace. Large deck in second floor, 2 car attached garage, central air and heating. Great location, close to schools, shopping and easy freeway access. Tenants to pay all utilities. Total move in $4275 (first month rent $1975 + sec deposit $2300). Please provide application, credit report and proof of income. Sorry, no pets or smokers.