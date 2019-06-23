21530 Chirping Sparrow Road

Amenities

The house is located in desirable South Diamond Bar within the prestigious Walnut Valley School District. It has 3 bedrooms plus a den/office that could be used as a 4th bedroom. High vaulted ceiling, double entry doors with attached 3 car garage. Completely remodeled bathrooms w/ granite counter tops and white vanities. New carpet upstairs and hardwood flooring downstairs. Newly installed central air and heating system and dual pane windows increase energy efficient. Cozy fireplace in family room, walk-in closet in Master bedroom, covered patio and big backyard for entertainment. Near schools, shopping centers, H Mart and 57 freeway.