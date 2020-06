Amenities

pool fire pit hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Diamond Bar in the Walnut Valley School district with easy access to the 57 and 60 fwy. Family room as you enter with open concept kitchen and dining room, tile flooring through out the first floor. The upstairs you have a master bedroom with a master bathroom. 2 more bedrooms and 1 full bath are also located upstairs all with neutral carpeting. This home comes with a large back yard great for entertaining with a pool, spa and fire pit.