21271 Cottonwod Lane

Walnut - Beautiful End Unit, Walnut Unified School District Townhouse". Bright and High Ceiling Floor Plan. 1985 built. End Unit which only Connects on One Side with Neighbor. Inside is 1,578 sq. Ft. with a Front Yard. Total of 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. One Bedroom with Half Bathroom Downstairs. Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms. Attached 2 Car-Garage has Direct Access to the Kitchen. Central AC/Heating Systems. Laundry in the Garage. Easy Access Freeways 60, 57. Close to Supermarket, Bus Stations, Metropolitan Stations, Shopping Center. Rent Includes HOA Fee which Covers Water, Trash, Pool Maintenance. Landlord will Decide the lease term base on Applicant's Info. The lease term can be 3 months , 6 months , 12 Months or 18 Months.No Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



