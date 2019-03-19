All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 21271 Cottonwod Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
21271 Cottonwod Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21271 Cottonwod Lane

21271 Cottonwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

21271 Cottonwood Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Walnut - Beautiful End Unit, Walnut Unified School District Townhouse". Bright and High Ceiling Floor Plan. 1985 built. End Unit which only Connects on One Side with Neighbor. Inside is 1,578 sq. Ft. with a Front Yard. Total of 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. One Bedroom with Half Bathroom Downstairs. Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms. Attached 2 Car-Garage has Direct Access to the Kitchen. Central AC/Heating Systems. Laundry in the Garage. Easy Access Freeways 60, 57. Close to Supermarket, Bus Stations, Metropolitan Stations, Shopping Center. Rent Includes HOA Fee which Covers Water, Trash, Pool Maintenance. Landlord will Decide the lease term base on Applicant's Info. The lease term can be 3 months , 6 months , 12 Months or 18 Months.No Smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4624991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21271 Cottonwod Lane have any available units?
21271 Cottonwod Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 21271 Cottonwod Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21271 Cottonwod Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21271 Cottonwod Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21271 Cottonwod Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 21271 Cottonwod Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21271 Cottonwod Lane does offer parking.
Does 21271 Cottonwod Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21271 Cottonwod Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21271 Cottonwod Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21271 Cottonwod Lane has a pool.
Does 21271 Cottonwod Lane have accessible units?
No, 21271 Cottonwod Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21271 Cottonwod Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21271 Cottonwod Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21271 Cottonwod Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21271 Cottonwod Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles