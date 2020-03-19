1704 Redgate Circle

Amenities

VIEW, VIEW, VIEW! This panoramic view home located on a hilltop in the most desirable area of Diamond Bar! It has been FULLY upgraded with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathroom. Owner spent over $130,000 on remodeling. Huge modern kitchen with quartz counter tops and built in appliances. (There is a bedroom with bathroom in downstairs). Large master suite with fantastic city lights views. Almost every bedrooms has view. Huge living room with high ceiling. Newer double pane windows, hardwood floor throughout. Beautifull backyard with panoramic view plus verdant landscaping, sparkling pool and spa, basketball court and built in island gas grill. 3 car garage attached. Entertainers delight. Few minutes to AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS (Evergreen Elementary School, Chaparral Middle School and Diamond Bar High School) . Easy access to the 57 & 60 freeways.