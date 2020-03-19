All apartments in Diamond Bar
1704 Redgate Circle

Location

1704 Redgate Circle, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
VIEW, VIEW, VIEW! This panoramic view home located on a hilltop in the most desirable area of Diamond Bar! It has been FULLY upgraded with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathroom. Owner spent over $130,000 on remodeling. Huge modern kitchen with quartz counter tops and built in appliances. (There is a bedroom with bathroom in downstairs). Large master suite with fantastic city lights views. Almost every bedrooms has view. Huge living room with high ceiling. Newer double pane windows, hardwood floor throughout. Beautifull backyard with panoramic view plus verdant landscaping, sparkling pool and spa, basketball court and built in island gas grill. 3 car garage attached. Entertainers delight. Few minutes to AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS (Evergreen Elementary School, Chaparral Middle School and Diamond Bar High School) . Easy access to the 57 & 60 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Redgate Circle have any available units?
1704 Redgate Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1704 Redgate Circle have?
Some of 1704 Redgate Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Redgate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Redgate Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Redgate Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Redgate Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1704 Redgate Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Redgate Circle offers parking.
Does 1704 Redgate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Redgate Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Redgate Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1704 Redgate Circle has a pool.
Does 1704 Redgate Circle have accessible units?
No, 1704 Redgate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Redgate Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Redgate Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Redgate Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Redgate Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
