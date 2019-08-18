1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Tenants may apply directly at https://www.centurycommerCharming, Well-Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 story Townhome for Lease near the Heart of South Diamond Bar. It is located in the "Diamond Gate" Community that's within close distance to Award-Winning Walnut Valley schools such as Maple Hill Elementary, Chaparral Middle School and Diamond Bar High School. Spacious Living room with Brick Fireplace. The Master features a Vaulted Ceiling, plenty of room and a Walk-in Closet. Open Kitchen and Good Size Dining area. Nice 2 Car Garage with a workbench that leads to patio area and entry to the house. Diamond Gate community features Pool and Spa. Conveniently located near Restaurants, Banks, Hospital, Gym, Shopping Center or Albertson, Target, Walmart, Postal office and many more what Diamond Bar has to offer, Sorry, no pets.cialpm.com/vacancies/