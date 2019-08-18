All apartments in Diamond Bar
1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

1659 S Diamond Bar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1659 S Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Tenants may apply directly at https://www.centurycommerCharming, Well-Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 story Townhome for Lease near the Heart of South Diamond Bar. It is located in the "Diamond Gate" Community that's within close distance to Award-Winning Walnut Valley schools such as Maple Hill Elementary, Chaparral Middle School and Diamond Bar High School. Spacious Living room with Brick Fireplace. The Master features a Vaulted Ceiling, plenty of room and a Walk-in Closet. Open Kitchen and Good Size Dining area. Nice 2 Car Garage with a workbench that leads to patio area and entry to the house. Diamond Gate community features Pool and Spa. Conveniently located near Restaurants, Banks, Hospital, Gym, Shopping Center or Albertson, Target, Walmart, Postal office and many more what Diamond Bar has to offer, Sorry, no pets.cialpm.com/vacancies/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have any available units?
1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have?
Some of 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1659 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
