1587 Kiowa Crest Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking

**LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION **. BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME FOR LEASE. DESIRAGLE LOCATION IN THE EXCELLENT WALNUT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT. IT IS MINUTES TO THE NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOL- CHAPARRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL. DIAMOND BAR HIGH SCHOOL RANKS AMONG TOP HIGH SCHOOLS NATIONWIDE ACCORDING TO NEWSWEEK MAGAZINE. FRONT ENTRY DOUBLE DOORS, NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS AND ROOMS ARE ALWAYS SUNNY AND BRIGHT. IT FEATURES 4 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS. 2 BATHS. ENJOY ALL THAT THE HOME HAS TO OFFER. HARDWOOD FLOORING IN ALL FLOOR AREA. LARGE SEPARATE DINING ROOM, COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH FABULOUS FIREPLACE AND EATING AREA. GORGEOUS FRONT AND PRIVATE BIG BACK YARD. EASY ACCESS TO THE COMMUNITY SHOPPING CENTERS, FWYS, AND METRO LINK. THIS IS THE RIGHT HOME FOR YOUR FAMILY AND A GREAT SCHOOL DESTRICT FOR YOUR CHILDREN. A MUST SEE!!!