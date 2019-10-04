1522 Longview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home you will fall in love at the first moment. 180 degree mountain, lake and city light view! More than 20000 sqft lot with huge back yard with sparkling pool and SPA, RV parking. stunning entrance leads to formal living room and dining room. This floor plan offers one bedroom and one full downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs. Custom kitchen is amazing with custom cabinetry & lighting, granite counters, customized huge Fridge. This home offers a custom thermostat system known as "The Nest". Wood floor downstairs, wood shutters throughout the windows. Master bedroom with gorgeous view and walk-in closet. 3 car attached garage. Close to Park, restaurant, shopping plaza, bank, and 60 fwy. WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT!