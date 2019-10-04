All apartments in Diamond Bar
1522 Longview Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:11 PM

1522 Longview Drive

1522 Longview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Longview Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home you will fall in love at the first moment. 180 degree mountain, lake and city light view! More than 20000 sqft lot with huge back yard with sparkling pool and SPA, RV parking. stunning entrance leads to formal living room and dining room. This floor plan offers one bedroom and one full downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs. Custom kitchen is amazing with custom cabinetry & lighting, granite counters, customized huge Fridge. This home offers a custom thermostat system known as "The Nest". Wood floor downstairs, wood shutters throughout the windows. Master bedroom with gorgeous view and walk-in closet. 3 car attached garage. Close to Park, restaurant, shopping plaza, bank, and 60 fwy. WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Longview Drive have any available units?
1522 Longview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1522 Longview Drive have?
Some of 1522 Longview Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Longview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Longview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Longview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Longview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1522 Longview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Longview Drive offers parking.
Does 1522 Longview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Longview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Longview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1522 Longview Drive has a pool.
Does 1522 Longview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1522 Longview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Longview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 Longview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 Longview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 Longview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
