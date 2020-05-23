All apartments in Diamond Bar
1427 Stonecrest Pl.

1427 Stonecrest Place
Location

1427 Stonecrest Place, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Gorgeous Home, Spacious with beautiful landscaping - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CIdqZZ2ln348P_Purb6O1Ie-qJSJQLXm/view?usp=drivesdk

Close to shopping, dining, Summit Ridge park, playground, folf course and easy to access freeways. Outstanding Walnut Valley School district- CA Gold Ribbon Award Quail Summit elementary, Chaparral Middle & Diamond Bar High School. This is a GEM. Move-in ready

***SINGLE STORY***
Gorgeous upgraded & well-maintained one-story home in Diamond Bar.
Main house features formal living room with 2-sided fireplace, formal dining room with lighting fixtures, high vaulted ceiling, kitchen with quartz countertops, new stainless steel sink, new faucets. Breakfast area w/ceiling fan.

Lots of windows with top down/bottom up blinds. Hardwood flooring throughout. Crown molding throughout. Recessed lighting. High vaulted ceilings and dimmer light switches.

There are 2+1 beds, 2 full baths. Master w/en suite and 2 mirrored closets. Remodeled master bath w/jacuzzi tub, (not operational). Remodeled 2nd bathroom w/vanity and shower booth.

Entertaining 10,000 sf lot is very private with well-maintained landscape throughout. Large flat grassy backyard. Large patio outdoor living area. Plus lemon trees.

2-car garage with direct access.

We are looking for a household income of $8,600 per month, credit over 675, no eviction history, no collection record, no bankruptcy, no smoking of any kind.
$65 application fee, NON-refundable. Tenant Liability to Landlord insurance required.

For special showing, please text Luis 626.688.1413
?????????????????????? ???????

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4363969)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Stonecrest Pl. have any available units?
1427 Stonecrest Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1427 Stonecrest Pl. have?
Some of 1427 Stonecrest Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Stonecrest Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Stonecrest Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Stonecrest Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Stonecrest Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1427 Stonecrest Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1427 Stonecrest Pl. offers parking.
Does 1427 Stonecrest Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Stonecrest Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Stonecrest Pl. have a pool?
No, 1427 Stonecrest Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Stonecrest Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1427 Stonecrest Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Stonecrest Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 Stonecrest Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1427 Stonecrest Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1427 Stonecrest Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.

