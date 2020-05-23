1427 Stonecrest Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Close to shopping, dining, Summit Ridge park, playground, folf course and easy to access freeways. Outstanding Walnut Valley School district- CA Gold Ribbon Award Quail Summit elementary, Chaparral Middle & Diamond Bar High School. This is a GEM. Move-in ready



Gorgeous upgraded & well-maintained one-story home in Diamond Bar.

Main house features formal living room with 2-sided fireplace, formal dining room with lighting fixtures, high vaulted ceiling, kitchen with quartz countertops, new stainless steel sink, new faucets. Breakfast area w/ceiling fan.



Lots of windows with top down/bottom up blinds. Hardwood flooring throughout. Crown molding throughout. Recessed lighting. High vaulted ceilings and dimmer light switches.



There are 2+1 beds, 2 full baths. Master w/en suite and 2 mirrored closets. Remodeled master bath w/jacuzzi tub, (not operational). Remodeled 2nd bathroom w/vanity and shower booth.



Entertaining 10,000 sf lot is very private with well-maintained landscape throughout. Large flat grassy backyard. Large patio outdoor living area. Plus lemon trees.



2-car garage with direct access.



We are looking for a household income of $8,600 per month, credit over 675, no eviction history, no collection record, no bankruptcy, no smoking of any kind.

$65 application fee, NON-refundable. Tenant Liability to Landlord insurance required.



For special showing, please text Luis 626.688.1413

No Pets Allowed



