1415 Copper Mountain Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Desirable neighborhood home in distinguished Walnut School District. Newer interior paint, newer carpets, remodeled kitchen with new appliances (including refrigerator), remodeled bathrooms, laminate floors throughout. Family room with cozy fireplace. Nice covered patio to enjoy with a great backyard. Tenants to pay all utilities, gardener is included. Sorry, no pets or smokers. Please provide application, proof of income, credit report. Total move in $6000 (first month rent + $3150 security deposit.)