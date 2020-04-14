All apartments in Diamond Bar
1415 Copper Mountain Drive

1415 Copper Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Copper Mountain Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Desirable neighborhood home in distinguished Walnut School District. Newer interior paint, newer carpets, remodeled kitchen with new appliances (including refrigerator), remodeled bathrooms, laminate floors throughout. Family room with cozy fireplace. Nice covered patio to enjoy with a great backyard. Tenants to pay all utilities, gardener is included. Sorry, no pets or smokers. Please provide application, proof of income, credit report. Total move in $6000 (first month rent + $3150 security deposit.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Copper Mountain Drive have any available units?
1415 Copper Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1415 Copper Mountain Drive have?
Some of 1415 Copper Mountain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Copper Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Copper Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Copper Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Copper Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1415 Copper Mountain Drive offer parking?
No, 1415 Copper Mountain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Copper Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Copper Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Copper Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 1415 Copper Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Copper Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 1415 Copper Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Copper Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Copper Mountain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Copper Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Copper Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

