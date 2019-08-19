All apartments in Diamond Bar
1371 Rangeton Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

1371 Rangeton Drive

1371 Rangeton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1371 Rangeton Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lease this View Home,Spectacular Panoramic View!! Located in A ward Winning Walnut Unified School District, Diamond Bar with Walnut Zip Code. Great floor Plan with 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms 3 car garage attached in a large Lot(approximate 21,953) with pool and spa.
Recently Remodel, Fresh Interior Paint and New Laminate Wood Floors thought out, Beautiful large living room with Double
doors, fireplace with gorgeous adjacent formal dining room for Elegant Entertainments. Specious Master Bedroom suite Includes
Walk In Closet, Bath with Tub, Dual Sinks, Cozy Fireplace and Balcony with City View Lights. A Large Family room with Sitting
area Overlooking Beautiful Swimming Pool with Jacuzzi. Close to Heath Club, Restaurants, Shopping Center, Market, 60 and 57
Freeway, and is minutes to the great school South Point Middle School, Diamond Bar High School. Reference MLS#WS18263930

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

