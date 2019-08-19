1371 Rangeton Drive

Amenities

Lease this View Home,Spectacular Panoramic View!! Located in A ward Winning Walnut Unified School District, Diamond Bar with Walnut Zip Code. Great floor Plan with 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms 3 car garage attached in a large Lot(approximate 21,953) with pool and spa.

Recently Remodel, Fresh Interior Paint and New Laminate Wood Floors thought out, Beautiful large living room with Double

doors, fireplace with gorgeous adjacent formal dining room for Elegant Entertainments. Specious Master Bedroom suite Includes

Walk In Closet, Bath with Tub, Dual Sinks, Cozy Fireplace and Balcony with City View Lights. A Large Family room with Sitting

area Overlooking Beautiful Swimming Pool with Jacuzzi. Close to Heath Club, Restaurants, Shopping Center, Market, 60 and 57

Freeway, and is minutes to the great school South Point Middle School, Diamond Bar High School. Reference MLS#WS18263930