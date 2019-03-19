1348 Rolling Knoll Road

Amenities

Located in the heart of Diamond Bar, features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs, attached 3 Car Garage, long driveway for extra parking space, individual laundry room, Living room with hardwood flooring. brand new kitchen. Spacious Master Suite features dual sink and double closet. Well maintained private backyard with lots of juicy fruit trees; Award winning Walnut Valley Unified School District, with Quail Summit Elementary nearby. Close to Diamond Bar Community Center, Library, Post Office, Neighborhood Parks and Shopping Centers. Easy access Freeway 60 & 57.