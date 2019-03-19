All apartments in Diamond Bar
1348 Rolling Knoll Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1348 Rolling Knoll Road

1348 Rolling Knoll Road · No Longer Available
Location

1348 Rolling Knoll Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Walnut Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Diamond Bar, features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs, attached 3 Car Garage, long driveway for extra parking space, individual laundry room, Living room with hardwood flooring. brand new kitchen. Spacious Master Suite features dual sink and double closet. Well maintained private backyard with lots of juicy fruit trees; Award winning Walnut Valley Unified School District, with Quail Summit Elementary nearby. Close to Diamond Bar Community Center, Library, Post Office, Neighborhood Parks and Shopping Centers. Easy access Freeway 60 & 57.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Rolling Knoll Road have any available units?
1348 Rolling Knoll Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1348 Rolling Knoll Road have?
Some of 1348 Rolling Knoll Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Rolling Knoll Road currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Rolling Knoll Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Rolling Knoll Road pet-friendly?
No, 1348 Rolling Knoll Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1348 Rolling Knoll Road offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Rolling Knoll Road offers parking.
Does 1348 Rolling Knoll Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Rolling Knoll Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Rolling Knoll Road have a pool?
No, 1348 Rolling Knoll Road does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Rolling Knoll Road have accessible units?
No, 1348 Rolling Knoll Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Rolling Knoll Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 Rolling Knoll Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1348 Rolling Knoll Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1348 Rolling Knoll Road does not have units with air conditioning.
