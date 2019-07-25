1340 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

1340 S Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Diamond Bar
WALNUT SCHOOLS DISTRICT - 3 BEDROOM - 1 BATH SINGLE STORY - INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM - END UNIT WITH FRONT PATIO - ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. PROPERTY HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED - NEW FORCED AIR & CENTRAL AIR NEW FLOORING - NEWER APPLIANCES - GREEN BELT IN FRONT.. RENT $1898.00 - SECURITY DEPOSIT $2750.00 - BACKGROUND & CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED. CALL LARRY BLACK 951-312-4609
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
