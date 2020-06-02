All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:05 AM

1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd

1338 Diamond Bar Boulevard · (562) 552-6881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1338 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. Jul 20

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
This home is in the prestigious Walnut school district. It has a open space floor plan with plenty of natural light. The entire home has been upgraded! Enjoy the beautiful new kitchen, porcelain tile wood floors, bathrooms and more! You also get direct access from the garage to the hall way. This community also features a pool, green belt areas, playground and clubhouse. Also included is some smart home tech: Nest thermostat, nest smoke detectors, and wifi garage door opener. Located within the walnut school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd have any available units?
1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd have?
Some of 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd has a pool.
Does 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd has units with air conditioning.
