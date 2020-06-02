1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage internet access cats allowed

This home is in the prestigious Walnut school district. It has a open space floor plan with plenty of natural light. The entire home has been upgraded! Enjoy the beautiful new kitchen, porcelain tile wood floors, bathrooms and more! You also get direct access from the garage to the hall way. This community also features a pool, green belt areas, playground and clubhouse. Also included is some smart home tech: Nest thermostat, nest smoke detectors, and wifi garage door opener. Located within the walnut school district.