1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Walnut School District! Come make this your home! This cute single story end unit condo is a 3 bedroom with a updated full bath located in the wonderful City of Diamond bar with a attached garage, inside laundry room, updated kitchen with granite counters, tile and wood like flooring .. rent includes community pool, club house, basketball court, landscaping and a nice playground, walk to school, restaurants, post office, coffee shops , grocery stores & shopping centers with easy access to the 57 & 60 freeway also nearby Mt. SAC & Cal Poly College. Small pet allowed.

A must see before its to late!