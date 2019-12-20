All apartments in Diamond Bar
1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

1306 Diamond Bar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walnut School District! Come make this your home! This cute single story end unit condo is a 3 bedroom with a updated full bath located in the wonderful City of Diamond bar with a attached garage, inside laundry room, updated kitchen with granite counters, tile and wood like flooring .. rent includes community pool, club house, basketball court, landscaping and a nice playground, walk to school, restaurants, post office, coffee shops , grocery stores & shopping centers with easy access to the 57 & 60 freeway also nearby Mt. SAC & Cal Poly College. Small pet allowed.
A must see before its to late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have any available units?
1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have?
Some of 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
