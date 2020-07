1301 Solera Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

EXCELLENT LOCATION AT THE “ MONTEFINO COMMUNITY " AND LOCATED IN GREAT AWARD WINNING WALNUT VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT. BRIGHT AND OPEN AIRY SPACE WELCOMES YOU AND YOUR GUEST TO THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH A COZY FIRE PLACE AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. REMODELED KITCHEN ROOM. NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NEW HOOD AND NEW DISHWASHER. NEWER A/C . THIS PROPERTY FEATURES THREE BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. GOOD SIZE OF PATIO FOR THE FAMILY BBQ. TWO CARS ATTACHED GARAGE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR AREA. IMMACULATE MOVE-IN CONDITION UNIT. EASY ACCESS TO THE 57, 60 AND 71 FREEWAYS. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS AND MARKETS. CLOSE TO SEVERAL SHOPPING CENTERS. LIBRARY, POST OFFICE, GOLF COURSE AND MT. SAC AND CAL POLY. THIS IS A MUST SEE OPPORTUNITY FOR ANYONE LOOKING FOR A STARTER TOWNHOME!!

**RENT INCLUDES: ASSOCIATION DEUS, TRASH COLLECTION, GARDENER & WATER**