Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

This charming home in Diamond Bar has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, central air and heat, hardwood laminate floors. The house boasts over 1,400 square feet of living area with spacious living room and open kitchen. Recently painted interior and fresh landscaping. Backyard with patio cover. This home is located just off Diamond Bar Blvd and Rancheros in the city of Diamond Bar.