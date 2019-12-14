All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1050 South Grand Avenue Q35
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1050 South Grand Avenue Q35

1050 Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1050 Grand Ave, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Hills of Diamond Bar - Property Id: 182040

*AVAILABLE NOW* MOVE-IN SPECIAL- $ 1,000 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT!
CALL US TODAY (909) 861-4994 OR VISIT US
@ HILLS OF DIAMOND BAR 1020 S. GRAND AVE. DIAMOND BAR, CA 91765.
$ 500 Deposit OAC
Our leasing office is open Mon-Fri 8am-5pm and Sat 10am-5pm.
The Hills of Diamond Bar welcomes you home with spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath apartment. Lush landscaping, and a variety of premium amenities. Beautifully designed interiors featuring well-equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios and balconies. Lots of amenities awaits you at The Hills of Diamond Bar!
Amenities Include:
2 Pools
2 Spas
Pool House
Playgrounds
Outdoor Fire Pit
BBQ Area
WiFi Enabled Study Lounge
19 Hole Club House
Indoor 24 Hour Gym
Outdoor Gym
Covered CARPORT Parking
WE LOVE PETS! Pet Friendly and Pet Wash Station, Pet Laundry Room

The Hills of Diamond Bar is conveniently located near the CA-60, CA-57 and I-10 freeways.
JM (TT)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182040
Property Id 182040

(RLNE5372790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 have any available units?
1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 have?
Some of 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 currently offering any rent specials?
1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 is pet friendly.
Does 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 offer parking?
Yes, 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 offers parking.
Does 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 have a pool?
Yes, 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 has a pool.
Does 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 have accessible units?
No, 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 South Grand Avenue Q35 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles