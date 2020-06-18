All apartments in Diamond Bar
Diamond Bar, CA
1000 S Romney Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

1000 S Romney Drive

1000 Romney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Romney Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End unit, Big double door entry, wood floor thru-out the house, very bright and clean. Big open living room to the breakfast room and the kitchen, can see the back yard from anywhere down stairs thru 2 sets of big double glass doors. Recently remodeled kitchen, bathrooms and the whole house. Refrigerator, washier and dryer in the unit for tenants to use. Half bath down by the living room, and 2 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. large master room with custom designed closet organizer in the walk-in closet. lots of extra closet space for whatever you have and 2 car garage attached, walk right into the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

