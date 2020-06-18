1000 S Romney Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

End unit, Big double door entry, wood floor thru-out the house, very bright and clean. Big open living room to the breakfast room and the kitchen, can see the back yard from anywhere down stairs thru 2 sets of big double glass doors. Recently remodeled kitchen, bathrooms and the whole house. Refrigerator, washier and dryer in the unit for tenants to use. Half bath down by the living room, and 2 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. large master room with custom designed closet organizer in the walk-in closet. lots of extra closet space for whatever you have and 2 car garage attached, walk right into the house.