Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Nice and cozy single level house with 4 bedroom 2 bath, situated in nice and convenient location of Diamond Bar. Walking distance to top ranking Evergreen Elementary Schoold and Diamond Bar High School. New central AC and Heater, double pane windows, wood floor. Large family room with custom built-in cabinetry and a wet bar. Large charming lot with gazebo and covered patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining and family gatherings.