All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 2626 S Quarry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
2626 S Quarry Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

2626 S Quarry Lane

2626 South Quarry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2626 South Quarry Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful two master bedrooms townhouse in turnkey condition, located in a quiet and peaceful residential neighborhood with a lot of trees. One bedroom downstairs. One up. Bright and airy. Recess lights in kitchen and front entrance. Blinds for every window. Through the kitchen's bay window, you can look out to the backyard which has very low maintenance. Granite kitchen counter. Fireplace. Vault ceiling. Dual color interior painting. Laminated wood floor in living room. Tiles in bathrooms. Carpet for room upstairs. Walking distance to Diamond Bar High. Close to Creek

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 S Quarry Lane have any available units?
2626 S Quarry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 2626 S Quarry Lane have?
Some of 2626 S Quarry Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 S Quarry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2626 S Quarry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 S Quarry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2626 S Quarry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2626 S Quarry Lane offer parking?
No, 2626 S Quarry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2626 S Quarry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 S Quarry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 S Quarry Lane have a pool?
No, 2626 S Quarry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2626 S Quarry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2626 S Quarry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 S Quarry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 S Quarry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2626 S Quarry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2626 S Quarry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles