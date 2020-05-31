78945 Champagne Lane

Amenities

Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enter into the living area with large tile floors, 52 inch TV, leather couch and love seat plus views to the south facing backyard. Kitchen is well-stocked for your cooking needs and has granite counters, breakfast bar, pullout shelves, and gas stove. Dining alcove off kitchen with door to back patio. Master bedroom suite features queen bed, TV, easy chair, bay window and bathroom with step-in shower and walk-in closet with organizers. Guest bedroom with queen size bed has lots of separation from master suite. Guest bathroom with granite counters and shower over tub. Backyard with covered patio, dining table, pull down shade, grill, citrus trees and desert landscaping. 2 car garage with washer, dryer, utility sink and storage cabinets. Golf cart included with proof of liability insurance. Sun City Palm Desert is nationally renowned active adult community (one tenant must be 55 or older) with 2 golf courses, pools, clubhouses, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, bocce ball courts, billiards room, dog parks, restaurants, social and activity clubs.