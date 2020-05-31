All apartments in Desert Palms
78945 Champagne Lane

78945 Champagne Lane · (760) 636-8527
Location

78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enter into the living area with large tile floors, 52 inch TV, leather couch and love seat plus views to the south facing backyard. Kitchen is well-stocked for your cooking needs and has granite counters, breakfast bar, pullout shelves, and gas stove. Dining alcove off kitchen with door to back patio. Master bedroom suite features queen bed, TV, easy chair, bay window and bathroom with step-in shower and walk-in closet with organizers. Guest bedroom with queen size bed has lots of separation from master suite. Guest bathroom with granite counters and shower over tub. Backyard with covered patio, dining table, pull down shade, grill, citrus trees and desert landscaping. 2 car garage with washer, dryer, utility sink and storage cabinets. Golf cart included with proof of liability insurance. Sun City Palm Desert is nationally renowned active adult community (one tenant must be 55 or older) with 2 golf courses, pools, clubhouses, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, bocce ball courts, billiards room, dog parks, restaurants, social and activity clubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78945 Champagne Lane have any available units?
78945 Champagne Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78945 Champagne Lane have?
Some of 78945 Champagne Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78945 Champagne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
78945 Champagne Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78945 Champagne Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 78945 Champagne Lane is pet friendly.
Does 78945 Champagne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 78945 Champagne Lane does offer parking.
Does 78945 Champagne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78945 Champagne Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78945 Champagne Lane have a pool?
Yes, 78945 Champagne Lane has a pool.
Does 78945 Champagne Lane have accessible units?
No, 78945 Champagne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 78945 Champagne Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78945 Champagne Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 78945 Champagne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 78945 Champagne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
