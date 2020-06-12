/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:21 PM
79 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
68214 Via Domingo
68214 Via Domingo, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1107 sqft
3 Bedroom with Spacious Backyard in Desert Hot Springs! - You don't want to miss this one.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wardman Heights
1 Unit Available
66376 San Juan Rd
66376 San Juan Road, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1725 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Desert Hot Springs - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home offered as a long term rental! This home offers a spacious interior.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8436 Great Smokey Avenue
8436 Great Smokey Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1630 sqft
WOW!! 2004 built, 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH home JUST PAINTED home has SOLAR GREAT room, DINING area, BREAKFAST bar,FIREPLACE and PATIO space...COMMUNITYoffers, POOLS/SPAS, a TENNIS court, BASKETBALL court. READY to LEASE...
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
62472 S Starcross Drive
62472 South Starcross Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2009 sqft
WOW!! Skyborne community. Unfurnished. 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH on a HUGE lot..you have an OPEN Floor plan with GRANITE counters, water filtration system and SOLAR for your low electric... Also Majestic VIEWS of the MOUNTAINS that SURROUND you...
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Desert Hot Springs
1 Unit Available
66905 Flora Avenue
66905 Flora Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1273 sqft
CHARMING home, 3 bedroom / 2 ba GRANITE counters in kitchen, OPEN floor plan, SINGLE garage WITH coated FLOOR, and FENCED yard. Owner pays Trash.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
64068 NW Franklin Street
64068 Franklin St, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Mint condition 3 bedroom in a wonderful gated community. Includes access to 3 pool/spas, tennis and basketball courts. Located next to Mission Lakes Country Club that has a wonderful public restaurant and gorgeous golf club.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miracle Heights
1 Unit Available
13440 Hermano Way
13440 Hermano Way, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Freshly painted, new tile, great floor plan, Huge master bedroom, nice living room with fire place, dining room and kitchen with eat in buffet.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Desert Hot Springs
1 Unit Available
11865 Ambrosio Drive
11865 Ambrosio Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1260 sqft
Location is tops here! A Terrific, very clean and completely remodeled home! This home is looking for a family or couple that will take great care of it and will as well enjoy all the new fixtures, new kitchen tiles, granite counter tops, new
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
62443 N. Starcross Dr.
62443 North Starcross Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
2009 sqft
Skyborne Custom Living,Unfurnished - Available on 4/1/2020. This 3 bedroom,2.5 bath,2009 sq. ft. home is located in the highly desirable Skyborne community,separate from everyone in the valley.
Results within 1 mile of Desert Hot Springs
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8629 Oakmount Blvd
8629 Oakmount Boulevard, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Mission Lakes with Amazing Views - This is the one! This property is on the rental market available as a long term rental. This home is a 3 Bed located in one of the most desirable areas of DHS.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hot Springs
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mountain Gate
1 Unit Available
1068 Mira Luna
1068 Mira Luna, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1630 sqft
Move in Now! 3 BD, 2 Bath in gated community with pools, spas, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, BBQ area, and playground. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, center island and pantry.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Ramon
1 Unit Available
30620 Pauline Avenue
30620 Pauline Avenue, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom Remodeled Pool Home in Cat City! - Resort style backyard is the perfect place to spend our hot summers! Welcome to this splendid remodeled home offered as a long term rental.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28431 Avenida Duquesa
28431 Avenida Duquesa, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1498 sqft
3 Bedroom Pool Home in Panorama Park - This is the one you've been waiting for. This 3 Bedroom home is located in the desirable Panoroma Park in Cathedral City. This home features a spectacular private backyard with a large resort style pool and spa.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Racquet Club Estates
1 Unit Available
653 E Spencer Drive
653 East Spencer Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
653 E Spencer Drive Available 08/07/20 Spencer Mid-Century Modern - This professionally decorated, Palm Springs 3 bedroom 2 bath Mid-Century Modern home is located in Racquet Club Estates close to the heart of Palm Springs best shopping,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gene Autry
1 Unit Available
2330 N Los Alamos Rd
2330 North Los Alamos Road, Palm Springs, CA
2330 N Los Alamos Rd Available 06/15/20 4 Bd/ 2 Bath House with pool in Palm Springs **Desert Properties *** - Coming Soon!!!!! Completely Remodeled, 4 bedroom House in the beautiful Palm Springs ,located at 2330 N.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palm Springs Highlands East
1 Unit Available
30950 Avenida Del Yermo
30950 Avenida Del Yermo, Cathedral City, CA
Rare Opportunity 5 Bedroom / 3 Bath plus Pool and Spa home, located close to Panorama Park area of Cathedral City. This estate sits on an oversized 8276 sq foot lot.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
1344 Esperanza Trl
1344 Esperanza Trail, Palm Springs, CA
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! 30-Day Minimum! CALL FOR SPECIALS THRU SEPTEMBER 2019!! This 4-bedroom 3 bath home is located in the FOUR SEASONS Community of Palm Springs! With picturesque views of the mountains, patio, and private swimming pool.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
421 N Farrell Dr
421 North Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1375 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (3 Day Minimum)... PS ID# of 3695 NEW LISTING OF REMODELED PROPERTY! Enjoy mountain views, beautiful sunrises and gorgeous sunsets from the backyard pool and jacuzzi and most every room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
2571 Savanna Way
2571 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2023 sqft
The Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great stay or respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Demuth Park West
1 Unit Available
3861 E Camino San Miguel
3861 E Camino San Miguel, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1500 sqft
Beautiful mid-century style home behind the red door! The property is completely enclosed and gated for your quiet enjoyment. This pristine vacation rental has lovely lush landscaping in your private courtyard.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
29488 W Laguna Drive
29488 West Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1604 sqft
Stunning 2 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
67385 Zuni Court
67385 Zuni Ct, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2101 sqft
Dramatic modern open concept home with amazing pool and spa. Available for 30 day seasonal and/or 1 week minimum STVR Permit #016502 6 Persons. Desert Princess Palm Springs.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sunrise Park
1 Unit Available
2260 Terry Lane
2260 East Terry Lane, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Vacant and available now Large lot and pool, mid century single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, living room, Fireplace dining area, in Palm Springs, water, pool service, tree trimming included with rent.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
29495 E Trancas Drive
29495 East Trancas Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1841 sqft
Stunning 3 BR pool/spa villa with golf course and mountain views. Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
Similar Pages
Desert Hot Springs 3 BedroomsDesert Hot Springs Apartments with BalconyDesert Hot Springs Apartments with Garage
Desert Hot Springs Apartments with GymDesert Hot Springs Apartments with ParkingDesert Hot Springs Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Riverside, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CA
Highland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CABermuda Dunes, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CADesert Palms, CAFallbrook, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CAApple Valley, CA