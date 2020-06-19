12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit UNIT B Available 06/28/20 BUNGALOW GEM IN THE DESERT - Property Id: 304396



BUNGALOW GEM in the Desert. This townhome is high up in the Desert with spectacular views of three mountain ranges and valley. Surrounded by three famous National Parks, Mt San Jacinto, San Gorgonio and Joshua Tree, adventure awaits you. Just a few minutes from local Cabot's Pueblo Museum and 20 local natural mineral hot spring spas and resorts. Only 30 minutes from Rancho Mirage River Mall and Palm Desert West Mall even closer is Downtown Palm Springs with monthly events, weekly street fairs, restaurants, pubs and great weekend night life.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304396

Property Id 304396



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5870840)