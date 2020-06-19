All apartments in Desert Hot Springs
12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B

12960 Agua Cayendo Road · (949) 264-3088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12960 Agua Cayendo Road, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Desert Hot Springs East

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit UNIT B · Avail. Jun 28

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit UNIT B Available 06/28/20 BUNGALOW GEM IN THE DESERT - Property Id: 304396

BUNGALOW GEM in the Desert. This townhome is high up in the Desert with spectacular views of three mountain ranges and valley. Surrounded by three famous National Parks, Mt San Jacinto, San Gorgonio and Joshua Tree, adventure awaits you. Just a few minutes from local Cabot's Pueblo Museum and 20 local natural mineral hot spring spas and resorts. Only 30 minutes from Rancho Mirage River Mall and Palm Desert West Mall even closer is Downtown Palm Springs with monthly events, weekly street fairs, restaurants, pubs and great weekend night life.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304396
Property Id 304396

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5870840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B have any available units?
12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B have?
Some of 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B currently offering any rent specials?
12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B pet-friendly?
Yes, 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B is pet friendly.
Does 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B offer parking?
No, 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B does not offer parking.
Does 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B have a pool?
No, 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B does not have a pool.
Does 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B have accessible units?
No, 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B does not have accessible units.
Does 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B have units with dishwashers?
No, 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B have units with air conditioning?
No, 12960 AGUA CAYENDO RD UNIT B does not have units with air conditioning.
