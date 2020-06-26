All apartments in Desert Hot Springs
Find more places like 12585 Maui Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Desert Hot Springs, CA
/
12585 Maui Way
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:05 AM

12585 Maui Way

12585 Maui Way · (310) 254-5821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Desert Hot Springs
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

12585 Maui Way, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Desert Hot Springs East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Desert Hot Springs. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and wifi and utilities . Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet and air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 29th 2020. $1200/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Harbor Investment Group at 310-254-5821 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12585 Maui Way have any available units?
12585 Maui Way has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12585 Maui Way have?
Some of 12585 Maui Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12585 Maui Way currently offering any rent specials?
12585 Maui Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12585 Maui Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12585 Maui Way is pet friendly.
Does 12585 Maui Way offer parking?
Yes, 12585 Maui Way offers parking.
Does 12585 Maui Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12585 Maui Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12585 Maui Way have a pool?
No, 12585 Maui Way does not have a pool.
Does 12585 Maui Way have accessible units?
No, 12585 Maui Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12585 Maui Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12585 Maui Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12585 Maui Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12585 Maui Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12585 Maui Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Desert Hot Springs 1 BedroomsDesert Hot Springs 2 Bedrooms
Desert Hot Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDesert Hot Springs Apartments with Garages
Desert Hot Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Riverside, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAColton, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CA
Rialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CALa Quinta, CABermuda Dunes, CAYucca Valley, CA
Indian Wells, CALake Arrowhead, CAYucaipa, CAHesperia, CASan Jacinto, CATwentynine Palms, CALakeland Village, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCollege of the Desert
Loma Linda UniversityUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity