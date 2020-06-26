12585 Maui Way

Amenities
Amazing Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Desert Hot Springs. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and wifi and utilities . Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet and air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 29th 2020. $1200/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Harbor Investment Group at 310-254-5821 to learn more.