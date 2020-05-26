All apartments in Desert Hot Springs
Find more places like 11865 Ambrosio Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Desert Hot Springs, CA
/
11865 Ambrosio Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

11865 Ambrosio Drive

11865 Ambrosio Drive · (626) 786-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Desert Hot Springs
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11865 Ambrosio Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Desert Hot Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location is tops here! A Terrific, very clean and completely remodeled home! This home is looking for a family or couple that will take great care of it and will as well enjoy all the new fixtures, new kitchen tiles, granite counter tops, new Kitchen cabinets, stove top with fan and timer,
& great back splash that really allows you to enjoy this spacious and open kitchen space. The Kitchen has a pantry, lots of cabinet space and leads to a private large side yard with patio and entrance to the garage.
The living room is spacious with all new engineered flooring, crown molding and warm colors that makes this home a ready to move in home. The Master bedroom is a great size and lots of closet space with a private master bathroom. This home is surrounded by a wonderful front, back and two side yards. You are close enough to the local hardware store, restaurants, grocery stores, banks and schools but not too close. 12 mins to 10 freeway and 20 mins into Palm Springs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11865 Ambrosio Drive have any available units?
11865 Ambrosio Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11865 Ambrosio Drive have?
Some of 11865 Ambrosio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11865 Ambrosio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11865 Ambrosio Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11865 Ambrosio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11865 Ambrosio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Hot Springs.
Does 11865 Ambrosio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11865 Ambrosio Drive does offer parking.
Does 11865 Ambrosio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11865 Ambrosio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11865 Ambrosio Drive have a pool?
No, 11865 Ambrosio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11865 Ambrosio Drive have accessible units?
No, 11865 Ambrosio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11865 Ambrosio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11865 Ambrosio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11865 Ambrosio Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11865 Ambrosio Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11865 Ambrosio Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Desert Hot Springs 3 BedroomsDesert Hot Springs Apartments with Balcony
Desert Hot Springs Apartments with ParkingDesert Hot Springs Cheap Places
Desert Hot Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Riverside, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CA
Highland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CABermuda Dunes, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CADesert Palms, CAFallbrook, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CAApple Valley, CA
Twentynine Palms, CAHesperia, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CACrestline, CALakeland Village, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCollege of the Desert
Loma Linda UniversityUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity