11865 Ambrosio Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location is tops here! A Terrific, very clean and completely remodeled home! This home is looking for a family or couple that will take great care of it and will as well enjoy all the new fixtures, new kitchen tiles, granite counter tops, new Kitchen cabinets, stove top with fan and timer,

& great back splash that really allows you to enjoy this spacious and open kitchen space. The Kitchen has a pantry, lots of cabinet space and leads to a private large side yard with patio and entrance to the garage.

The living room is spacious with all new engineered flooring, crown molding and warm colors that makes this home a ready to move in home. The Master bedroom is a great size and lots of closet space with a private master bathroom. This home is surrounded by a wonderful front, back and two side yards. You are close enough to the local hardware store, restaurants, grocery stores, banks and schools but not too close. 12 mins to 10 freeway and 20 mins into Palm Springs.