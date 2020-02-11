All apartments in Del Mar
750 Kalamath Dr.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

750 Kalamath Dr.

750 Kalamath Drive · No Longer Available
Location

750 Kalamath Drive, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Kalamath Dr. have any available units?
750 Kalamath Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 750 Kalamath Dr. have?
Some of 750 Kalamath Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Kalamath Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
750 Kalamath Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Kalamath Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 750 Kalamath Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 750 Kalamath Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 750 Kalamath Dr. offers parking.
Does 750 Kalamath Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Kalamath Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Kalamath Dr. have a pool?
No, 750 Kalamath Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 750 Kalamath Dr. have accessible units?
No, 750 Kalamath Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Kalamath Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Kalamath Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Kalamath Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Kalamath Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

