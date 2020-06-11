All apartments in Del Mar
460 Camino del Mar

460 Camino Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

460 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Panoramic ocean view enjoyed from nearly every room. Watch the waves crash from the bathroom window while you brush your teeth! Smell the salt water when you take in a deep breath of ocean air from our relaxing patio. Each evening, watch the lights dance on the water as the sun disappears beyond the horizon. This is the Penthouse unit within a small, quaint condominium complex. Furnished in a beach-cottage theme, our large floor plan with white high beam ceilings make every room spacious and relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Camino del Mar have any available units?
460 Camino del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 460 Camino del Mar have?
Some of 460 Camino del Mar's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Camino del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
460 Camino del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Camino del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 460 Camino del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 460 Camino del Mar offer parking?
No, 460 Camino del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 460 Camino del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Camino del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Camino del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 460 Camino del Mar has a pool.
Does 460 Camino del Mar have accessible units?
No, 460 Camino del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Camino del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Camino del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Camino del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Camino del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.

