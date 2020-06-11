460 Camino del Mar

Amenities

Panoramic ocean view enjoyed from nearly every room. Watch the waves crash from the bathroom window while you brush your teeth! Smell the salt water when you take in a deep breath of ocean air from our relaxing patio. Each evening, watch the lights dance on the water as the sun disappears beyond the horizon. This is the Penthouse unit within a small, quaint condominium complex. Furnished in a beach-cottage theme, our large floor plan with white high beam ceilings make every room spacious and relaxing.