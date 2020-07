Amenities

Beautiful Del Mar beach unit in the heart of Del Mar. Prime residential neighborhood of Del Mar and moments to cafe's, shopping and world most famous beaches. Unique design makes each unit feel like it's own home featuring vaulted ceilings, warm wood flooring, large decks and exclusive use yards! Refreshed with granite counters, stainless steel appliance, modern cabinets, new interior paint. Privacy abounds in the lushly landscaped ground.