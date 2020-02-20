All apartments in Del Mar
2525 Ocean Front
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:05 AM

2525 Ocean Front

2525 Ocean Front · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Ocean Front have any available units?
2525 Ocean Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 2525 Ocean Front have?
Some of 2525 Ocean Front's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Ocean Front currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Ocean Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Ocean Front pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Ocean Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 2525 Ocean Front offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Ocean Front offers parking.
Does 2525 Ocean Front have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 Ocean Front offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Ocean Front have a pool?
Yes, 2525 Ocean Front has a pool.
Does 2525 Ocean Front have accessible units?
No, 2525 Ocean Front does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Ocean Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 Ocean Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Ocean Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Ocean Front does not have units with air conditioning.
