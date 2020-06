Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Hear the surf and enjoy panoramic ocean views! Beautiful 3-bedroom plus an extra room, 3-bath home just three homes from the ocean bluffs, a short walk to Del Mar village, and minutes from the Del Mar race track and Torrey Pines golf course.Built on 3 levels with the master suite and adjacent deck comprising the entire top floor. The master bedroom features a private bathroom, walk in closet and large plasma TV. Contact Bridie Bennett | 858-342-8377 for more information.