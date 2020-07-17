All apartments in Del Aire
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5163 W 139th Street

5163 West 139th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5163 West 139th Street, Del Aire, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full bath house in the City of Hawthorne! Walk into a spacious living room with custom wood floors, unique and cozy fireplace. Several large windows that create an abundance of natural light. Transition through the dining room and discover a stunning kitchen showcasing gorgeous granite counters, handsome wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a designated laundry room with plenty of storage space. Washer and Dryer are included! Master bedroom boasts large sliding closet doors with plenty of drawers and storage space. Walk into your private en-suite bathroom which features 2 vanities and a relaxing jetted tub. This pet-friendly home also features plenty of parking with a 2-car garage and driveway. Several backyard features include picnic bench and porch swing! Convenient to Hawthorne High, Da Vinci Schools, Glasgow Park, 405 FWY, Holly Glen, Costco, In-N-Out Burger, Plaza El Segundo, ArcLight, Space X, LAX, food, shopping and only 4 miles to the BEACH! Don't miss out and schedule a showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5163 W 139th Street have any available units?
5163 W 139th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Aire, CA.
What amenities does 5163 W 139th Street have?
Some of 5163 W 139th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5163 W 139th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5163 W 139th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5163 W 139th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5163 W 139th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5163 W 139th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5163 W 139th Street offers parking.
Does 5163 W 139th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5163 W 139th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5163 W 139th Street have a pool?
No, 5163 W 139th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5163 W 139th Street have accessible units?
No, 5163 W 139th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5163 W 139th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5163 W 139th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5163 W 139th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5163 W 139th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
