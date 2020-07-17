All apartments in Del Aire
Last updated July 8 2020

4931 W 134th Street

4931 West 134th Street · (714) 642-5881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4931 West 134th Street, Del Aire, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Extraordinary 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approx. 1,250 sq ft family home in highly desirable Holly Glen/Del Aire area of Hawthorne. Professionally landscaped front yard with lush vegetation and flowers creates a strong curb appeal. Living room entry showcases a brick fireplace framed by plantation shuttered windows, dining area with elegant crystal pendant lighting. Current color decor. Distinctive wood molding. Living room is open to upscale kitchen that checks all the boxes. Large gathering bar, cafe lighting, gorgeous granite counter tops over stunning cabinetry and hardware, gray glass subway tile back splash, Samsung 5-burner gas stove and oven, hood, Bosch dishwasher, Magic Chef wine cooler. Opaque glass door leads to hallway with three bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms. The hall bathroom features the latest shower technology in a pristine walk-in frameless glass shower with porcelain tiled walls. The master bathroom boasts a deep soaking tub with jets, plus a shower and a toilet / bidet with remote control. Noritz tankless water heater. Recessed lighting, laminate wood flooring. Slider door from dining area to back yard entertaining area with slap concrete, enclosed in white PVC fencing w/ gated side access. 2 Car Garage has individual laundry room. Wiseburn School District serves this address. Approx 4 miles to the Beach. Convenient to the 405 FWY, Raytheon, SpaceX, LAX, endless dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation options. CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 W 134th Street have any available units?
4931 W 134th Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4931 W 134th Street have?
Some of 4931 W 134th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 W 134th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4931 W 134th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 W 134th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4931 W 134th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Aire.
Does 4931 W 134th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4931 W 134th Street offers parking.
Does 4931 W 134th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4931 W 134th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 W 134th Street have a pool?
No, 4931 W 134th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4931 W 134th Street have accessible units?
No, 4931 W 134th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 W 134th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4931 W 134th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4931 W 134th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4931 W 134th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
