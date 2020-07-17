4931 W 134th Street

Amenities

Extraordinary 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approx. 1,250 sq ft family home in highly desirable Holly Glen/Del Aire area of Hawthorne. Professionally landscaped front yard with lush vegetation and flowers creates a strong curb appeal. Living room entry showcases a brick fireplace framed by plantation shuttered windows, dining area with elegant crystal pendant lighting. Current color decor. Distinctive wood molding. Living room is open to upscale kitchen that checks all the boxes. Large gathering bar, cafe lighting, gorgeous granite counter tops over stunning cabinetry and hardware, gray glass subway tile back splash, Samsung 5-burner gas stove and oven, hood, Bosch dishwasher, Magic Chef wine cooler. Opaque glass door leads to hallway with three bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms. The hall bathroom features the latest shower technology in a pristine walk-in frameless glass shower with porcelain tiled walls. The master bathroom boasts a deep soaking tub with jets, plus a shower and a toilet / bidet with remote control. Noritz tankless water heater. Recessed lighting, laminate wood flooring. Slider door from dining area to back yard entertaining area with slap concrete, enclosed in white PVC fencing w/ gated side access. 2 Car Garage has individual laundry room. Wiseburn School District serves this address. Approx 4 miles to the Beach. Convenient to the 405 FWY, Raytheon, SpaceX, LAX, endless dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation options. CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR!