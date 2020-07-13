/
pet friendly apartments
35 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Suisun City, CA
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
5 Units Available
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
847 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
6 Units Available
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
850 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-80 and Highway 12. Units feature designer lights, stainless steel appliance packages and energy-efficient Nest thermostats. Community includes pool, fitness center and more.
Results within 1 mile of Suisun City
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
Studio
$1,579
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2324 Baldwin Court
2324 Baldwin Court, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1456 sqft
2324 BALDWIN CT, FAIRFIELD - Recently updated single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located on a cul-de-sac with approx. 1,500 sq. ft. Remodeled kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, flooring and appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6
225 Pennsylvania Ave, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
930 sqft
225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 Available 08/01/20 SHARON CREEK CONDOS! Upper level, 2bed/2 bath condo! Updated with wood burning fireplace & vaulted ceilings! - "Coming Soon" Owner accepting 1 pet only up to $20 lbs with an additional $300
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1725 Daniel Ct.
1725 Daniel Court, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
994 sqft
- Great cul de sac location for this 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage. Nice sized yard. O.T.P *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
Results within 5 miles of Suisun City
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
Studio
$1,682
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
3 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
13 Units Available
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,811
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,758
1454 sqft
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
810 sqft
Parkwood offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in one of Fairfield's most desirable residential settings just minutes from Travis Air Force Base.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2411 Baltic
2411 Baltic Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1256 sqft
Beautifully updated unit close to schools and shopping, You don't want to miss this one! - This stylish 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom two story residence has been beautifully remodeled and freshly painted with updated amenities and features.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2647 Burrell Dr
2647 Burrell Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2035 sqft
Very nice partially remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Laurel Creek area of Fairfield.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2748 Toland Dr.
2748 Toland Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1900 sqft
Westside - Nice front porch, lots of storage, rv parking on both sides. Large living room and dining room, and family room. Storage shed in backyard. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
404 Lily Street
404 Lily Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1337 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,337 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2712 Vista Linda
2712 Vista Linda, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1800 sqft
Mary Jane Kiefer - Agt: 925-348-1977 - Come home to this beautifully upgraded 4BR 2BA home. Solar energy... Save on your energy bills. Plenty of room for a boat or RV. Dog run. Must apply for credit check... www.applyconnect.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
879 Charter Way
879 Charter Way, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1249 sqft
879 Charter Way Available 09/11/20 Great home close to Foxboro Park & Elementary School! - Great home close to Foxboro Park & Elementary School! (RLNE4547707)
Results within 10 miles of Suisun City
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,930
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
951 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,933
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,587
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,947
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,639
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
