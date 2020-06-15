All apartments in Danville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

505 Mission Place

505 Mission Place · (925) 918-2324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 Mission Place, Danville, CA 94526
Danville South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 Mission Place · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in great location - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great court location in desirable Green Brook. Includes large living room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with open floor plan. Comes with washer/dryer, fridge, and gardener.
Sorry no pets.
1 year lease.
Due to current Pandemic, we will be showing it starting June 1st when it is vacant. Take a drive by and let us know if you want to see it?
Text Craig (925) 918-2324 to schedule.
Thanks and be safe.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4687805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Mission Place have any available units?
505 Mission Place has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Mission Place have?
Some of 505 Mission Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Mission Place currently offering any rent specials?
505 Mission Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Mission Place pet-friendly?
No, 505 Mission Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 505 Mission Place offer parking?
Yes, 505 Mission Place does offer parking.
Does 505 Mission Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Mission Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Mission Place have a pool?
No, 505 Mission Place does not have a pool.
Does 505 Mission Place have accessible units?
No, 505 Mission Place does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Mission Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Mission Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Mission Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Mission Place does not have units with air conditioning.
