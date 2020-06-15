505 Mission Place

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in great location - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great court location in desirable Green Brook. Includes large living room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with open floor plan. Comes with washer/dryer, fridge, and gardener.

Sorry no pets.

1 year lease.

Due to current Pandemic, we will be showing it starting June 1st when it is vacant. Take a drive by and let us know if you want to see it?

Text Craig (925) 918-2324 to schedule.

Thanks and be safe.



