230 Ashley Circle

Amenities

Julie Long - Agt: 925-6839799 - Rarely available! Beautifully updated home in prime west side Danville location! Gorgeous upgrades include granite kitchen, newer appliances, crown molding, lighting, updated bathrooms, designer paint and carpet. Main level has hardwood flooring, large family room with fireplace, and bright dining area with access to the private patio. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with large closets. Attached 2 car garage also has laundry hookups. Close to charming downtown and walking distance to Danville Livery, shopping, restaurants, farmer's market and the trails. HOA includes a community club house, sparkling pool, private gate to the Iron Horse Trail, and a large green belt area for BBQs, recreation and play. Quick nearby freeway access to 680. This is a 10!!