230 Ashley Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:11 AM

230 Ashley Circle

230 Ashley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

230 Ashley Circle, Danville, CA 94526
Downtown Danville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Julie Long - Agt: 925-6839799 - Rarely available! Beautifully updated home in prime west side Danville location! Gorgeous upgrades include granite kitchen, newer appliances, crown molding, lighting, updated bathrooms, designer paint and carpet. Main level has hardwood flooring, large family room with fireplace, and bright dining area with access to the private patio. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with large closets. Attached 2 car garage also has laundry hookups. Close to charming downtown and walking distance to Danville Livery, shopping, restaurants, farmer's market and the trails. HOA includes a community club house, sparkling pool, private gate to the Iron Horse Trail, and a large green belt area for BBQs, recreation and play. Quick nearby freeway access to 680. This is a 10!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Ashley Circle have any available units?
230 Ashley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Danville, CA.
What amenities does 230 Ashley Circle have?
Some of 230 Ashley Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Ashley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
230 Ashley Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Ashley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 230 Ashley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 230 Ashley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 230 Ashley Circle does offer parking.
Does 230 Ashley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Ashley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Ashley Circle have a pool?
Yes, 230 Ashley Circle has a pool.
Does 230 Ashley Circle have accessible units?
No, 230 Ashley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Ashley Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Ashley Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Ashley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Ashley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
