228 Marigold St

Jay B Weymouth - Agt: 925-9151100 - A wonderful family home in excellent location. Award winning Diablo Vista Middle School- Ideal tree lined peaceful and quiet neighborhood. Close to Blackhawk shopping and dining. An inviting community feel is yours in this roomy 5 bedroom 3 bath home. Master suite features large bonus sitting area, shower and large tub .Walk in closet. Four total bedrooms on top floor and a separate bedroom and bath on lower floor. Open kitchen to the family room. Large breakfast bar with sunny nook overlooking rear patio and garden. Fully fenced yard and patio for play and entertainment. Inside laundry room, fireplace, tall ceilings. Updated kitchen with granite and tile.Park with ease in large triple car garage. Plenty of storage space.Excellent for a family with kids. Lots of room in a wonderful Danville location.