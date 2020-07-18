All apartments in Danville
228 Marigold St
228 Marigold St

228 Marigold Street · No Longer Available
Location

228 Marigold Street, Danville, CA 94506
Lawrence Road

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Jay B Weymouth - Agt: 925-9151100 - A wonderful family home in excellent location. Award winning Diablo Vista Middle School- Ideal tree lined peaceful and quiet neighborhood. Close to Blackhawk shopping and dining. An inviting community feel is yours in this roomy 5 bedroom 3 bath home. Master suite features large bonus sitting area, shower and large tub .Walk in closet. Four total bedrooms on top floor and a separate bedroom and bath on lower floor. Open kitchen to the family room. Large breakfast bar with sunny nook overlooking rear patio and garden. Fully fenced yard and patio for play and entertainment. Inside laundry room, fireplace, tall ceilings. Updated kitchen with granite and tile.Park with ease in large triple car garage. Plenty of storage space.Excellent for a family with kids. Lots of room in a wonderful Danville location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Marigold St have any available units?
228 Marigold St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Danville, CA.
What amenities does 228 Marigold St have?
Some of 228 Marigold St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Marigold St currently offering any rent specials?
228 Marigold St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Marigold St pet-friendly?
No, 228 Marigold St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 228 Marigold St offer parking?
Yes, 228 Marigold St offers parking.
Does 228 Marigold St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Marigold St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Marigold St have a pool?
No, 228 Marigold St does not have a pool.
Does 228 Marigold St have accessible units?
No, 228 Marigold St does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Marigold St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Marigold St has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Marigold St have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Marigold St does not have units with air conditioning.
