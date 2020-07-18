All apartments in Danville
Danville, CA
191 Love Lane
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:38 AM

191 Love Lane

191 Love Lane · (925) 575-7605
Location

191 Love Lane, Danville, CA 94526
Downtown Danville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Ray J. Marquez - Westside Danville Brand New 2020 Custom 2 Bed/2 Bath Craftsman Style Home!!! Built From Ground Up That Features Everything Brand New!! Custom Kitchen With Quartz Countertops, New Custom Cabinets, Washer & Dryer In Unit, Updated Bathrooms With New Fixtures, New Vanity's, New Toilets, New Bath With Shower Over Tub, Master Bath With New Shower Stall & Both Bathrooms Custom Glass Sliders, New Vinyl Flooring Throughout & New Tile Flooring in Bathrooms, All New Windows, New Roof, Central Heat & Air, And All New Plumbing & Electrical!! Unit Will Come With All New Appliances & Window Coverings! This House Is In Heart Of Downtown & Backs To Iron Horse Trail!!! Luxury Living At It's Finest & Great Value For The Price!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Love Lane have any available units?
191 Love Lane has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 191 Love Lane have?
Some of 191 Love Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Love Lane currently offering any rent specials?
191 Love Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Love Lane pet-friendly?
No, 191 Love Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 191 Love Lane offer parking?
No, 191 Love Lane does not offer parking.
Does 191 Love Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 Love Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Love Lane have a pool?
No, 191 Love Lane does not have a pool.
Does 191 Love Lane have accessible units?
No, 191 Love Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Love Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Love Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Love Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 191 Love Lane has units with air conditioning.
