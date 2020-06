Amenities

Private 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in Danville - Perfect peaceful and serene 2 bedroom condo in Danville .This gorgeous 2 bedroom 1.5 bath comes complete with tons of living space, fireplace, washer and dryer hook up`s in unit and large bedrooms. Also featured in this quiet wonderful community is a pool/spa, and gorgeous views. Garbage is covered in the rent and you will have 2 assigned parking spots (carport in front of condo). Close to 580/680 freeways making this the commuters dream. Please contact me to schedule a viewing.



Jasmine Kelly

DRE#02088353

925-400-8979



