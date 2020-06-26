All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

33885 Manta Court

33885 Manta Court
Location

33885 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
YOUR BEACH VACATION AWAITS!!! Spectacular Catalina, ocean, sunset and coastline views greet you as you enter this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in the sought after beach front community of Niguel Shores. Enjoy evening sunsets from the deck or stroll down to the Niguel Shores bluff top park overlooking the ocean and share a bottle of wine with your neighbors. Or, enjoy the sunset and views from the inside comfort of the large inviting open living/dining rooms with oversized windows and slider allowing indoor-outdoor living with breathtaking ocean views. Niguel Shores is gated community featuring private beach access, pool, spa, tennis courts, sports court, playground equipment and a clubhouse with an outdoor fireplaces as well nestled among of some of the most beautiful walking trails in Southern California.

Available the months of December 2019 - May 2020 at the off season rate of $4,500/mo.
Available the months of June, July & August 2020 at the high season rate of $6,000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33885 Manta Court have any available units?
33885 Manta Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33885 Manta Court have?
Some of 33885 Manta Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33885 Manta Court currently offering any rent specials?
33885 Manta Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33885 Manta Court pet-friendly?
No, 33885 Manta Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33885 Manta Court offer parking?
No, 33885 Manta Court does not offer parking.
Does 33885 Manta Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33885 Manta Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33885 Manta Court have a pool?
Yes, 33885 Manta Court has a pool.
Does 33885 Manta Court have accessible units?
No, 33885 Manta Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33885 Manta Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33885 Manta Court has units with dishwashers.
