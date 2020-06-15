822 Steve Courter Way

Amenities

Jr Master Bedroom For Rent - Property Id: 105024



One Jr Master Bedroom for rent. *One medium sized room with separate bath for Single occupancy, $1500 per month. Not a normal rental- inquire for more information. *Utilities included- price is for *single occupancy. Street parking available. *No subletting. Not a normal rental- details during meet and greet.



*Laundry facility on site *Ample street parking Property located 2 blocks from SF border, 1mile from interstate 101, plenty of eateries within 3 mi radius, plenty of public transportation links, close to Balboa Bart Station, several gas stations close by, near Safeway supermarket, near local mom&pops style grocery mrkt, UBER/Lyft ride to downtown SF about $15-18 pool ride dependent on time of day.



Please fill out an application if interested. Thank you in advance for your interest.

No Pets Allowed



