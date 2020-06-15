All apartments in Daly City
822 Steve Courter Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

822 Steve Courter Way

822 Steve Courter Way · (650) 516-6246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

822 Steve Courter Way, Daly City, CA 94014
Bayshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Jr Master Bedroom For Rent - Property Id: 105024

One Jr Master Bedroom for rent. *One medium sized room with separate bath for Single occupancy, $1500 per month. Not a normal rental- inquire for more information. *Utilities included- price is for *single occupancy. Street parking available. *No subletting. Not a normal rental- details during meet and greet.

*Laundry facility on site *Ample street parking Property located 2 blocks from SF border, 1mile from interstate 101, plenty of eateries within 3 mi radius, plenty of public transportation links, close to Balboa Bart Station, several gas stations close by, near Safeway supermarket, near local mom&pops style grocery mrkt, UBER/Lyft ride to downtown SF about $15-18 pool ride dependent on time of day.

Please fill out an application if interested. Thank you in advance for your interest.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105024
Property Id 105024

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Steve Courter Way have any available units?
822 Steve Courter Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 822 Steve Courter Way have?
Some of 822 Steve Courter Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Steve Courter Way currently offering any rent specials?
822 Steve Courter Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Steve Courter Way pet-friendly?
No, 822 Steve Courter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 822 Steve Courter Way offer parking?
No, 822 Steve Courter Way does not offer parking.
Does 822 Steve Courter Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 Steve Courter Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Steve Courter Way have a pool?
Yes, 822 Steve Courter Way has a pool.
Does 822 Steve Courter Way have accessible units?
No, 822 Steve Courter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Steve Courter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Steve Courter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Steve Courter Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Steve Courter Way does not have units with air conditioning.
