Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3

783 Green Ridge Drive · (408) 917-0430
Location

783 Green Ridge Drive, Daly City, CA 94014
Crocker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

A condo in a serene gated community that is minutes away from downtown SF! Relax in this unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo filled with all the comfortable features of a home. It's in an overlooking nice walking trail with a panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean.

The interior is spacious and comfy with polished new floors, glass doors, and big windows with shutters. The living room has a balcony that has a mountain view. Benefit from a newly remodeled and well-equipped kitchen that includes fine cabinets with ample storage space, breakfast nook, smooth dark-toned countertops, a fridge, stove range, and dishwasher. Masters suite with large tubs, with 2 vanity sink, and 2 walk-in closets. A big dual sink vanity cabinet, single-sink vanity, enclosed shower, and shower/tub combo furnished its elegant bathrooms. Central heating is available along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets, sorry. No smoking or illegal drugs. Other awesome amenities include the gym, Clubhouse, and spa.

It comes with a closed detached garage with 1-car, 1 assigned, uncovered parking spot, and 1 driveway parking.

Tenant pays for water, trash, electricity/gas (PG&E), internet, and cable. HOA fees will be covered by the landlord. Minimum of 1-year lease and $3,500 security deposit.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1mJkfjfrqTP

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Edgewood Park, Frankfort Park, and Lincoln Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 have any available units?
783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 have?
Some of 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
