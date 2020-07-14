783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



A condo in a serene gated community that is minutes away from downtown SF! Relax in this unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo filled with all the comfortable features of a home. It's in an overlooking nice walking trail with a panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean.



The interior is spacious and comfy with polished new floors, glass doors, and big windows with shutters. The living room has a balcony that has a mountain view. Benefit from a newly remodeled and well-equipped kitchen that includes fine cabinets with ample storage space, breakfast nook, smooth dark-toned countertops, a fridge, stove range, and dishwasher. Masters suite with large tubs, with 2 vanity sink, and 2 walk-in closets. A big dual sink vanity cabinet, single-sink vanity, enclosed shower, and shower/tub combo furnished its elegant bathrooms. Central heating is available along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets, sorry. No smoking or illegal drugs. Other awesome amenities include the gym, Clubhouse, and spa.



It comes with a closed detached garage with 1-car, 1 assigned, uncovered parking spot, and 1 driveway parking.



Tenant pays for water, trash, electricity/gas (PG&E), internet, and cable. HOA fees will be covered by the landlord. Minimum of 1-year lease and $3,500 security deposit.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1mJkfjfrqTP



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Edgewood Park, Frankfort Park, and Lincoln Park.



No Pets Allowed



