Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

643 Stoneyford Drive

643 Stoneyford Drive · (650) 830-1415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

643 Stoneyford Drive, Daly City, CA 94015
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 643 Stoneyford Drive · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
643 Stoneyford Drive Available 10/15/19 Clean & Move-In Ready 3-Bed/1-Bath Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling his mobile number (650) 830-1415 or you can also email us by responding to this ad. OUR HOURS OF OPERATION ARE 9:00-5:00pm Mon-Fri.

-Available: NOW
-12 Month Lease
-$3,500/month
-$7,000 security deposit
-No Smoking
-No Pets

This is a great home for a growing family that wants to live in an area of the bay that's conveniently located only 20 minutes from SF and SFO with quick access to HWY-1 and the I-280 corridor for Silicon Valley commuters!

Featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this single family home is close to schools and public transportation. The back yard was reconfigured to be maintenance free and has a patio area for outdoor enjoyment. A gardener is included to take care of any weeding that needs to be done. The front yard has stylish flagstone installed. The carpets are all brand new downstairs with newer carpets upstairs. New kitchen sink and other fixtures throughout. New gas stove, washer and dryer. New paint throughout and the the house has been professionally cleaned.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THIS LISTING:
Please visit www.allpropertyca.com, click on this listing and select (Vacancies) followed by (Apply Now). Please fill in as much information as possible, even the optional sections if applicable as this will strengthen your application during the review process. The application processing times may vary based on when applications are received and the number of applications already in processing. Thank you for your interest!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2345815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Stoneyford Drive have any available units?
643 Stoneyford Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 643 Stoneyford Drive have?
Some of 643 Stoneyford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Stoneyford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
643 Stoneyford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Stoneyford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 643 Stoneyford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 643 Stoneyford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 643 Stoneyford Drive does offer parking.
Does 643 Stoneyford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 Stoneyford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Stoneyford Drive have a pool?
No, 643 Stoneyford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 643 Stoneyford Drive have accessible units?
No, 643 Stoneyford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Stoneyford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Stoneyford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 643 Stoneyford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 643 Stoneyford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
