Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

643 Stoneyford Drive Available 10/15/19 Clean & Move-In Ready 3-Bed/1-Bath Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling his mobile number (650) 830-1415 or you can also email us by responding to this ad. OUR HOURS OF OPERATION ARE 9:00-5:00pm Mon-Fri.



-Available: NOW

-12 Month Lease

-$3,500/month

-$7,000 security deposit

-No Smoking

-No Pets



This is a great home for a growing family that wants to live in an area of the bay that's conveniently located only 20 minutes from SF and SFO with quick access to HWY-1 and the I-280 corridor for Silicon Valley commuters!



Featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this single family home is close to schools and public transportation. The back yard was reconfigured to be maintenance free and has a patio area for outdoor enjoyment. A gardener is included to take care of any weeding that needs to be done. The front yard has stylish flagstone installed. The carpets are all brand new downstairs with newer carpets upstairs. New kitchen sink and other fixtures throughout. New gas stove, washer and dryer. New paint throughout and the the house has been professionally cleaned.



HOW TO APPLY FOR THIS LISTING:

Please visit www.allpropertyca.com, click on this listing and select (Vacancies) followed by (Apply Now). Please fill in as much information as possible, even the optional sections if applicable as this will strengthen your application during the review process. The application processing times may vary based on when applications are received and the number of applications already in processing. Thank you for your interest!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2345815)