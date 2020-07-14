391 Mandarin Way

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW! Come home to your own retreat in this beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom corner unit in the desirable gated community of Crown Colony. Your home includes an open living-dining area and kitchen floor plan with your own private patio, 1 deeded parking and storage. Enjoy the many benefits Crown Colony has to offer: *24 hour security *Clubhouse with indoor/outdoor heated pool, jacuzzi, hot tub, sauna, gym, billiard tables *Tennis & basketball courts *BBQ area *Shuttle service to BART *Centrally located to shopping, grocery, restaurant & hospital *Easy access to 101 & 280 freeways access to SF and Silicon Valley. Don't miss this opportunity to make this your home! Rent includes garbage & water