Daly City, CA
391 Mandarin Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 AM

391 Mandarin Way

391 Mandarin Dr · No Longer Available
Location

391 Mandarin Dr, Daly City, CA 94015
Serramonte

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW! Come home to your own retreat in this beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom corner unit in the desirable gated community of Crown Colony. Your home includes an open living-dining area and kitchen floor plan with your own private patio, 1 deeded parking and storage. Enjoy the many benefits Crown Colony has to offer: *24 hour security *Clubhouse with indoor/outdoor heated pool, jacuzzi, hot tub, sauna, gym, billiard tables *Tennis & basketball courts *BBQ area *Shuttle service to BART *Centrally located to shopping, grocery, restaurant & hospital *Easy access to 101 & 280 freeways access to SF and Silicon Valley. Don't miss this opportunity to make this your home! Rent includes garbage & water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 Mandarin Way have any available units?
391 Mandarin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daly City, CA.
What amenities does 391 Mandarin Way have?
Some of 391 Mandarin Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 Mandarin Way currently offering any rent specials?
391 Mandarin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 Mandarin Way pet-friendly?
No, 391 Mandarin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 391 Mandarin Way offer parking?
Yes, 391 Mandarin Way offers parking.
Does 391 Mandarin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 391 Mandarin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 Mandarin Way have a pool?
Yes, 391 Mandarin Way has a pool.
Does 391 Mandarin Way have accessible units?
No, 391 Mandarin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 391 Mandarin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 391 Mandarin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 391 Mandarin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 391 Mandarin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
