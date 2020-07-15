All apartments in Daly City
Find more places like 332 Philip DR 308.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daly City, CA
/
332 Philip DR 308
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:11 AM

332 Philip DR 308

332 Philip Drive · (650) 243-1407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daly City
See all
Serramonte
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

332 Philip Drive, Daly City, CA 94015
Serramonte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Situated in a private gated community, 332 Philip Drive #308 features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 1,117+/- living square footage. Nestled at the top floor, enjoy an open living room, dining area, decorative fireplace, spacious master-suite with walk in closet, in-unit waster & dryer and huge balcony. Village Serramonte Complex amenities include, clubhouse, gym, indoor pool, sauna, recreation room, tennis court and more. Convenient location close to nearby amenities such as Serramonte Mall, Target, Chipotle, Sprouts Marketplace, BART & more. HWY-280 access 1-block from complex entrance. Centrally located with 15-minute drive to San Francisco or 35 minutes to Silicon Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Philip DR 308 have any available units?
332 Philip DR 308 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 332 Philip DR 308 have?
Some of 332 Philip DR 308's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Philip DR 308 currently offering any rent specials?
332 Philip DR 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Philip DR 308 pet-friendly?
No, 332 Philip DR 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 332 Philip DR 308 offer parking?
No, 332 Philip DR 308 does not offer parking.
Does 332 Philip DR 308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Philip DR 308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Philip DR 308 have a pool?
Yes, 332 Philip DR 308 has a pool.
Does 332 Philip DR 308 have accessible units?
No, 332 Philip DR 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Philip DR 308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Philip DR 308 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Philip DR 308 have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Philip DR 308 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 332 Philip DR 308?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd
Daly City, CA 94015
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr
Daly City, CA 94015
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave
Daly City, CA 94014
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr
Daly City, CA 94015

Similar Pages

Daly City 1 BedroomsDaly City 2 Bedrooms
Daly City Apartments with ParkingDaly City Pet Friendly Places
Daly City Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CAPalo Alto, CA
Union City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CACastro Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SerramonteSt. Francis Heights
Hillside
Bayshore

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity